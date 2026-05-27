Observation Deck At Gulf State Park Pier Re-Opens

The observation deck at the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier in Orange Beach is back open to pier visitors, after being closed for nearly six years. While a new observation deck was constructed during a 2020 renovation, its opening was delayed by Hurricane Sally, which unexpectedly made landfall just west of Pleasure Island in September of 2020.

The storm struck just as the original renovation of the pier was completed. Sally’s storm surge destroyed a 200-foot section of the pier including the area near the deck.Extended Repairs (2020–2024): The pier remained either partially or fully closed for several years due to a major $13.6 million reconstruction project.ADA Compliance (2024–2026): After the main pier reopened in August 2024, the observation deck remained restricted. Access was not granted until an ADA-certified elevator was installed and certified to ensure the deck was accessible to all guests.

The pier is open 24 hours a day. It features covered seating areas and an indoor retail shop offering tackle and souvenirs for purchase. Signs along the pier share information on native fish, birds, and other local wildlife. Comfort stations are located at the midpoint of the pier, and there is wheelchair-accessible rail fishing available. The pier’s elevated observation deck is also available and offers unique views of the Gulf.

All day sightseeing on the pier is $3 for adults and free for camp ground guests, veterans and children 11 and under. Rod & reels are available for rental for those who wish to fish. Anglers must possess a valid fishing license and refer to the applicable Creel and Size Limits for saltwater fishing. More info: tinyurl.com/GulfStateParkPier.