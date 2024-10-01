Oct. 12 Lillian Rec. Park Fall Fest has BBQ, music, fireworks, pumpkin smashing

The Lillian Recreational Park (33914 Widell St.) will officially kick-off the fall season with a day-long Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. Fireworks will be start at approximately 7 p.m.

The fest will feature a variety of activities and attractions, including pumpkin smashing and scarecrow making, continuous music, great BBQ great music and a beer tent.

“The festival is going to be so much fun,” said Lucy Smith, one of the festival organizers. “There is something for everyone – from small children to teenagers to adults. There will even be fireworks at the end of the festival, so people should definitely come out for that.”

Festivalgoers can spend the day dancing to great music, visiting the pumpkin patch, testing their riding skills on the mechanical bull, and checking out antique tractors. There will be games and activities for all ages to enjoy. People can even smash a pumpkin or two for a small fee. Kids can enjoy the bouncy house, face painting, balloon art, pumpkin painting and creating scarecrows to take home.

There will also be a number of great vendors who will be offering a wide variety of crafts and culinary products.

Local and regional musicians will be featured throughout the day on the Park’s bandstand. Musicians who will be performing include Jimmy Smith, Wire and Bad Bones, Plus One, Gary Story, Bryan Bailey and Gavin Southerland.

While most of the Fall Fest is free, there will be a small fee associated with some of the activities, like the pumpkin patch. In addition, there is a requested $5 per car parking donation which will go for much-needed park improvements, including paving the parking lot.

More info: LillianRecreationalPark.org