Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Oct. 17-19 Fungi Fest at Weeks Bay Plantation

Explore the unique, vibrant world of fungi while celebrating sustainability and eco-friendly practices during the Gulf Coast Fungi Fest Oct. 17-19 at Weeks Bay Plantation in Fairhope. The fest includes cooking demonstrations, forays, and numerous guest speakers, mushroom trivia, trick-or-treating, live music from Gypsy Chicks, workshops, food and kids’ craft corner. Day pass tickets are $60 at the gate. Info: gulfcoastfungifest. com.