Oct. 18-20 Fungi Fest includes foraging



Explore the unique, vibrant world of fungi while celebrating sustainability and eco-friendly practices during the Gulf Coast Fungi Fest Oct. 18-20 at Weeks Bay Plantation in Fairhope.

The fest includes cooking demonstrations, forays, and numerous guest speakers, including Sam Blackstone (Medicinal Mushrooms 101: Researched Benefits and Separating Quality from Snake Oil). Also expect live music, workshops, food and kids’ craft corner. Day pass tickets start at $25. Info: gulfcoastfungifest. com.