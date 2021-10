Oct. 23 Boo at the Zoo part of regular admission

Boo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores will be held Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. – noon. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins and celebrate Halloween with the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Enjoy trick or treat stations, activities, meet and greets with your favorite animal ambassadors. Boo at the Zoo is included with regular Zoo admission.