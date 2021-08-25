Oct. 23 Stapleton Bluegrass Fest includes Blue Mullet, Wayfarers

The line-up has been released for the Oct. 23 Stapleton Bluegrass Fest, with outstanding local bands Blue Mullet, Down Home 2.0 and The Wayfarers opening for national acts Amanda Cook, Dave Adkins and The Cotton Pickin’ Kids, whose rendition of Foggy Mountain Breakdown has been viewed 5 million times on Facebook. The family friendly event on is held on the beautiful oak-lined grounds of Stapleton School (35480 Harriot Ave.) from 10:0 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and features a huge playground and many activities for kids and a wide variety of food and beverage trucks. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 5 to 12 at the gate. More info: stapletonbluegrassfestival.com or 251-937-2038.