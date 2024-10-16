Oct. 28 Boo at Bellingrath Gardens includes candy, crafts, music & movie

What was formerly Boo at Bellingrath at Bellingrath Gardens & Home in Mobile is now Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee. But the Oct. 26 event is still packed with Halloween-themed fun for all ages. Enjoy trick-or-treating stations, costume contests, and a range of activities designed to bring out the Halloween spirit from 3-8 p.m. at the iconic Gulf Coast institution located at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Rd. in Theodore.

Show off your best costumes and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Activities Include: Face Painting

Inflatables, Character stations for photo opportunities, and Lawn Games (Connect Four, Giant Jenga, etc.).

End the night with a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults,$12 for children and free for children under 5. More info: bellingrath.org.