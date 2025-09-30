Oct. 3 Sassy Bass Golf event at Peninsula benefits CORE

The 4th Annual Sassy Bass Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 3 at Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club in Gulf Shores. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and tee-off is at 1:00 p.m. sharp

“This year, we’re proud to play in support of CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a national non-profit that helps food and beverage industry families with children during times of need. Together, we can make a huge impact while having a whole lot of fun,’’ said Sassy Bass owner (head coach) Darin Smith.

Refreshing beverages and delicious food will be delivered throughout the course by Sassy Bass staff during a tourney that is more about big laughs than low scores and good swings meet great eats, cold drinks, and community impact. More info: sassybass.com/sassy-bass-classic.