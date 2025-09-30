Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Oct. 4 Mogadishu Mile at ‘Bama

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Oct. 4 Mogadishu Mile at ‘Bama

The Flora-Bama wMogadaisu Mile Run (MOG Mile), a 1-mile free informal run/walk open to the community in support of Army Ranger veterans, will be held on Saturday, October 4 at noon on the Florda-Bama beach as part of the United States Army Ranger Association’s commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu at the Flora-Bama.
Rangers past and present will honor those that fought and died on this historic day by running or walking a mile on the sand behind Flora-Bama. This movement is often referred to as the Mogadishu Mile or MOG Mile. The public is encouraged to come stand on the sand and cheer the participants on.