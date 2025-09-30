Oct. 4 Mogadishu Mile at ‘Bama

The Flora-Bama wMogadaisu Mile Run (MOG Mile), a 1-mile free informal run/walk open to the community in support of Army Ranger veterans, will be held on Saturday, October 4 at noon on the Florda-Bama beach as part of the United States Army Ranger Association’s commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu at the Flora-Bama.

Rangers past and present will honor those that fought and died on this historic day by running or walking a mile on the sand behind Flora-Bama. This movement is often referred to as the Mogadishu Mile or MOG Mile. The public is encouraged to come stand on the sand and cheer the participants on.