Oct. 5 Luna’s Oktoberfest includes music from The Brats

Enjoy great German food, modern polka music by The Brats, Stein hoisting, games, and tons of Oktoberfest-style beers and german wines at the October 5 from 1-5 p.m. in the Cosmo’s courtyard at Luna’s Restaurant (25689 Canal Rd.) in Orange Beach. Tickets are $15 per person and will include your 1st beer or wine, a glass, a Luna’s koozie, and entertainment from The Brats.

Ages 21 and up need to purchase an admission ticket. Beer, wine and food tickets will be available for purchase separately. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Makos Arts, Academics, Athletic Club (MAAAC).