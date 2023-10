Oct. 7 Blessing of the Animals at Grace Luthern in Gulf Shores

The Blessing of the Animals, which had been held at the Gulf Shores Dog Park in years past, will be held three blocks away at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday October 7. Please bring your animals at 10 a.m. to 491 W 23rd Ave. (the corner of West 23rd Ave. and West 4th St.). Pastor Marcia Schultz will officiate. All fur babies are welcome!