Oct. 7 Hound Dog Festival raises Humane Society funds

Tickets are currently on sale at baldwinhumane.org for the 6th Annual Hound Dog Music Fest, a benefit for the Baldwin Humane Society on Saturday, October 7 from 4-8 p.m. at The Venue at Hidden Lake on County Rd. 8 in Silverhill. Participating bands include Rollin’ in the Hay, White Lang, Wes Loper Band and The Ayers Brothers. Food trucks will be on site at the BYOB event.

HDMF is a family-friendly, outdoor event that attracts some of the best local musicians to an absolutely stunning venue.

The Baldwin Humane Society is a no-kill adoption agency. Established in 1979, it is the first animal advocacy group in Baldwin County. With community support, they rescue, rehabilitate, and find homes for hundreds of abused, abandoned and neglected pets annually. For more info or tickets, call 251-928-4585, visit eventbrite or baldwinhumane.org.

Pictured: Former resident Nugget is living her best life in her new foster home. By fostering a pet, you are allowing BCHS to help even more animals by making space available in its adoption center. BCHS provides the medical care, foster parents provide a safe, secure, and stable environment. For more info, go to baldwinhumane.org.