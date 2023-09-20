Oct. 7 MAAAC Gala will raise funds for O.B. students

The Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC) will host its 4th Annual MAAAC Gala and Silent Auction in the Grand Ballroom of Perdido Beach Resort on October 7. The silent auction and cocktail hour begin at 5:30 p.m. This much anticipated, fun-filled party to remember kicks-off fundraising for the year in support of Orange Beach Schools and celebrates the MAAAC’s generous sponsors. Attendees will enjoy the luxury resort atmosphere, exquisite dining, cash bar, music, and the popular silent auction. Fuego, an 8 piece lively and entertaining band will keep guests on their feet dancing the night away. Visit perdidobeachresort.com/maaac2 for reservations and information.

Cost for the gala is $150. Cost is $1,500 for 12 seats per table for groups who want to sit together. For tickets, visit perdidobeach resort.com/MAAAC-Gala

This event raised more than $43,000 for to represent and fund the interests of children at Orange Beach Elementary, Middle, and High School. The Club is deeply committed to providing children with the best education possible with a full focus on our children’s future. Go to facebook/OBMAAAC for updates and more events.