Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

Oct. 8 is Walk ‘n Roll To School Day in Baldwin

All three public school systems in Baldwin County will join thousands of others nationwide to celebrate National Walk and Roll to School Day on Oct. 8. Led by the Baldwin County Safe Routes to School Coalition, the annual event is more than just a stroll to school, it’s about building healthier habits, creating safer streets, and strengthening community connections.
Families, students, and school staff meet at a designated spot a mile or less from the school and make the journey together, transforming the school day into a celebration of community