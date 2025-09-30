Oct. 8 is Walk ‘n Roll To School Day in Baldwin

All three public school systems in Baldwin County will join thousands of others nationwide to celebrate National Walk and Roll to School Day on Oct. 8. Led by the Baldwin County Safe Routes to School Coalition, the annual event is more than just a stroll to school, it’s about building healthier habits, creating safer streets, and strengthening community connections.

Families, students, and school staff meet at a designated spot a mile or less from the school and make the journey together, transforming the school day into a celebration of community