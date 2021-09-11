Oct. 9 Hound Dog Music Fest benefits Baldwin Humane Society

Hidden Lake Barn and Chapel in Silverhill will be the host site for the Hound Dog Music Festival benefiting the Baldwin County Humane Society on Saturday, Oct.9 from 4-8 p.m. The Leavin’ Brothers, Them Again, The Marlow Boys and The Ayers Brothers are the bands playing and cost is $35 per ticket or $45 at the gate. For more info, call 251-928-4585 or visit baldwinhumane.org.

Pictured: Hound Dog Music Fest committee.