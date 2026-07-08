Oklahoma woman dies after falling from moving vehicle

Gulf Shores Police and first responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Hwy. 59 near McDonald’s about 1 a.m. on June 28 and found a 39-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

According to a GSPD post, the 39 year old woman, Jaclyn Marie Chapman, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, fell from a moving vehicle. She subsequently died after being transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Officers determined her injuries occurred minutes earlier in the 11000 block of Fort Morgan Road, and the woman, a passenger, fell from a moving vehicle. Contact GSPD at 251-968-2431 or gspdpio@gulfshoresal.gov if you have any additional info.

“I don’t think we’ll ever have a complete picture, but through the use of technology, looking at cell phones, vehicle data, autopsies, toxicology, we’ll be able to kind of form a better picture of what occurred that evening along with the interviews from the husband and any witnesses that might have seen it,” Det. Carl Wittstruck with the Gulf Shores Police Department told KOKH.