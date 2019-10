Oktoberfest at ‘Bama offers music, free food & drink

The Flora-Bama Oktoberfest Customer Appreciation Celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 beginning at 4 p.m. Festivities include free food, one free drink and 25 percent off all items in the gift shop from 4-6 p.m. Festive attire is encouraged. The Brats will be playing oompah music starting at 4 p.m. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Al-Fl state line.