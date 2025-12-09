Old Foley Library will be new home for city’s senior center

Foley is developing is already making plans to improve access to the library, which will take on a new role as the municipal senior center when the city’s new library is completed on East Orange Ave. in th spring of 2026.

The Foley City Council approved funding for access improvements at the library building west of City Hall. The ground floor will be converted into a municipal senior center. The second floor will be used for city administrative offices.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the work to improve access for residents with disabilities will be useful for older residents using the senior center.

“It’s going to become more important,” Hellmich said. “Once we convert this to a Senior Citizens Center, we need to make sure that it’s perfect, front and back. We’ll be making some changes to the outside of the building in regard to the sidewalk and, possibly parking. We have to make this very accessible and very well lit.”

Moving the Senior Center to the current library building will double the space available for activities for older residents. The current Senior Center has about 7,000 square feet of space. The library ground floor has about 14,000 square feet of space.