Olde Time Days Fest Oct. 4 in Stockton

The annual Olde Time Days Fest will be held Oct. 4 in Stockton on the beautiful grounds of Baldwin County’s Bicentennial Park from 9 a.m. ‘til 4 p. on Hwy. 225. The parade is at noon and this year’s theme, “Harvesting Our Farming Heritage.”

Visitors can step back in time with authentic farming demonstrations, including plowing, peanut threshing, and hay baling. The always-popular antique car and tractor show also returns, along with the parade at noon. Performers will include The Chestangs, Unknown Bluegrass Band, and the Path to Peace Choir. Festival-goers can also browse booths with local vendors, sample Southern-style food and sweet treats, and cool off with a refreshing drink.

Children will enjoy a carnival, giant slides, Uncle Joe’s Rolling Petting Zoo, train and hayrides, face painting, balloon art, Kona Ice, games, and more. Olde Time Days is a celebration of Baldwin County’s agricultural roots, bringing together history, heritage, and community. It’s fun for the whole family and an educational experience for all ages.