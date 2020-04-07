On site COVID-19 testing starts April 7 in Robertsdale

COVID-19 testing pre-screening will begin on Tuesday, April 7 at the public health department clinic located at 23280 Gilbert Dr. in Robertsdale. Testing hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. pre-screening is necessary to secure an appointment. Call (251) 947-1910 for a pre-screen.

For other COVID-19 testing sites and hours of operation, call the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256. Testing through the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) lab is free, but healthcare providers may charge to collect the specimen from you. For general COVID-19 questions and additional testing sites, call 800-270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More info is also available at alpublichealth.