ONE CLUB Golf Course remains open daily

ONE CLUB Golf remains open seven days a week, with the staff taking extra precautions to ensure the health & safety of guests. “We have removed certain items from the course to limit players interaction throughout the day,” said marketing director Amber Coleman. “All bunker rakes, water coolers, and ball washers have been removed and/or emptied. The cups on the greens are flipped over to prevent the golf ball from falling all the way down into the cup, allowing the golfer ability to remove their ball without touching the cup. The flagstick should not be touched while playing rounds; you can simply putt with the flag remaining in the cup. We are all in together and look forward to seeing you out on the course.”

To book your tee time, call 251-968-3234 or visit one-club.play.teeitup.com