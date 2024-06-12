One of Foley’s oldest downtown buildings set to re-open

After being closed since 2007, one of Foley’s oldest buildings will reopen this fall as the Colt Grill Barbecue and Spirits restaurant. Renovation work has been going on for more than a year at what was originally the Foley Bakery at the corner of North Alston Street and West Laurel Avenue. The restaurant specializes in smoked meat barbecue and will also offer entrees such as hamburgers, salads and tacos. The building renovation will also include adding several employee apartments and a restaurant office on the second floor.

The building was constructed in 1925 and served as a bakery for many years. It was most recently the site of a restaurant that closed in 2007. Foley acquired the historic building in 2012 to preserve the site and later sold the structure to developers Mark Wright and Jeremy Freidman, who have been working to renovate the building and attract a great tenant for the historic site.

The Colt Grill is one of several businesses that will soon open in downtown Foley. The building that had housed Fortis College is being renovated as the new location of Camellia Dermatology. The law firm of Milam and Milam is moving into a location on East Laurel Ave. and Cheeseburger Randys will be opening on Alston St. The former Jan’s Art Studio on East Laurel Ave. will be converted into the South Baldwin Social.

“We have been waiting two years for this and for the last year, we have been trying to keep quiet about who is exactly moving in, so it is my pleasure to let the cat out of the bag,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich at a recent Main Street Foley organized gathering annoucing the opening.

Colt Grill has four locations in Arizona. Clouston said they chose Foley for the newest location after considering many communities in the region.

“We’ve opened up restaurants in local Arizona cities and we have chosen Foley to put down roots here because it’s just an amazing place,” said Brenda Marie Clouston, one of the owners.