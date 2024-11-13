One-way Waterway Bridge on target for summer of 2026 completion

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation continues to make steady progress on the new Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Gulf Shores, a $52 million project scheduled for completion by the summer of 2026. A $30 million connector project to tie into the Foley Beach Express is also scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2026.

According to aldotnews.com, the site clearing is complete and road work is nearing completion north of the Intracoastal Canal. Around 50 percent of the roadwork is complete south of the Intracoastal. Pile driving for the bridge substructure is 75 percent complete, and installation of concrete girders is underway north of the canal.

When finished, the Waterway Bridge and the existing Beach Express Bridge will provide two lanes in each direction, doubling the capacity for Beach Express users. These efforts, combined with the City of Gulf Shores road widening project on Hwy 59, will increase the number of lanes for drivers crossing the Intracoastal Waterway from seven to ten. ALDOT will also four lane Canal Rd. between the two bridges.

Scott Bridge Company, the contractor for the project, reported on facebook that everything is coming together quickly.

“This month has been a whirlwind of activity on the Gulf Shores Bridge. From installing overhangs and SIP forms to constructing edge beams, we’ve made excellent progress,’’ the company posted.

In an earlier press release, FDOT officials stated that the new bridge will handle southbound traffic and the Foley Beach Express will be one way going north across the Intracoastal.

OBA.com reported that Scott Construction was instructed by ALDOT to make recent design changes to accommodate a one-way bridge south.

“Traffic movement is based on predictivity and that’s the concern I have,” said Orange Beach Mayor Kennon when ownership of the bridge was transferred. “But I think we start here and we see if there’s a better way to go and hopefully we’ll be flexible to move with it.”

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the paperwork to transfer ownership of the Beach Express Toll Bridge to Alabama on May 29 at Foley City Hall.

Funded by state fuel taxes, the sale allowed the state to remove what had been a $5 one-way toll before the start of Memorial Day Weekend. It marked the first time since the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile became toll-free in 1973 that Alabama eliminated a toll.

Gulf Shores Mayor Craft also said he will wait to see how one way traffic plays out in the long-term.

“I think it’ll work well getting people on the island, but I’m not so confident it will help get people off the island,” said Mayor Craft. “Getting people off the island right now on a daily basis with two bridges, it’s hard to do. And if we could have three to get everyone off the island, that makes sense to me.

“I think we’ve got that worked out with ALDOT,’’ the mayor added. “ The only thing I’ve asked is that whatever we do, we do it in a way that if it doesn’t work like it’s designed, we can easily fix it. I trust ALDOT to make good decisions. If it doesn’t work with the one-way bridges then my hope is we build it in a way that we can easily adjust.”

The state will also take control of the Foley Beach Express to I-10 in 2025 and make the road part of Hwy. 161.

On July 29, 2021, The State of Alabama pulled the plug on the day before construction bids were to be let on the Waterway Bridge, sending the entire project to the back of the room. Alabama first approved funding for the bridge way back in 2018.

The late decision to revisit the project came at the request of Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon. Amazingly, Gulf Shores found out about it through a press release from the City of Orange Beach.

Following a series of court dates, construction of the 375-foot, two-lane bridge began in October of 2022.

In another ruling that shocked officials from Gulf Shores, Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool issued an injunction that again stopped construction of the new bridge in May of 2023.

The lawsuit claimed that ALDOT Director John Cooper pursued the new bridge project to financially damage BCBC.

The Alabama State Supreme reversed that preliminary injunction in August of 2023, and work on the bridge originally proposed in 2017 has been ongoing since then.