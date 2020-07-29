Only two female O.B. Council members face male opposition

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon will face opposition in the Aug. 25 for the first time since 2008. Kennon will face opposition in the race for mayor from Dan Hayes. The last time Kennon faced opposition was in 2008 when he defeated Larry Alexander in a runoff to win his first term. Iris Ethridge also ran for mayor in 2008.

Other contested seats include Place 1 where incumbent Annette Mitchell will face Joe Cardwell and Place 5 where incumbent Joni Blalock is opposed by former Police Chief Joe Fierro.

Incumbents Jeff Boyd in Place 2, Jerry Johnson in Place 3 and Jeff Silvers in Place 4 have no opposition. Orange Beach residents vote at the orange Beach Community Center. Absentee ballot should be returned to City Clerk Renee Eberly in person at City Hall, 4099 Orange Beach Boulevard or mailed to PO Box 458, Orange Beach, AL 36561