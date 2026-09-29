Ono Club Supports Sea Glass Initiative

The Ono Island Men’s Club recently presented a $2,000 check to the Sea Glass Initiative to directly support the organization’s comprehensive programs aiding Baldwin County residents navigating housing insecurity and transitional challenges. The Sea Glass Initiative provides critical resources, stability programs, and compassionate support systems for individuals and families throughout the local area. This partnership underscores the Men’s Club’s active role in championing local welfare and extending a helping hand to neighbors across Baldwin County. Community-driven support is essential to funding the outreach and supportive services that stren