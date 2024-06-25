Ono Island Ladies Club Donates To OBFD Auxiliary

The Orange Beach Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary sends a big thank you to the Ono Island Ladies Club for their generous donation. Thru yearly fundraisers and donations from local citizens, the Auxiliary is able to provide food, clothing and toys to needy families at Christmas. The Auxiliary would also like to congratulate Judy Dyer, the winner of the summer basket raffle. Thanks again to everyone who contribute and God’s Blessings on each of you. Pictured L-R Wynne Gatch, Wilma Trent, Carol Nabors and Alice Gillen