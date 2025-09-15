ONO Men Support Family Promise

The Men’s Club of Ono Island recently donated $1,000 to Family Promise of Baldwin County to help the non-profit that has supported housing insecure families with children since 2007. “We offer shelter, transitional housing, rental assistance and wrap around services to working families with children. Donors and volunteers are the heart of our organization,’’ said Charlotte Cox. Pictured: Housing and Stability Case Manager Caroline Luck and Ono Men’s Club president Cliff Androbus.