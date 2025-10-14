Ono Men’s Club Donates $1K to island Church Mobile Pantry

The Ono Men’s Club generously donated $1,000 to the Island Church’s Island Mobile Food Pantry at our latest distribution on Saturday, September 20. The next Island Church Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 22. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to register and receive more details. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. Pictured: Ken Whetstone, Ono Men’s Club, Lisa Crouse and Pastor Fred and Liz Franks.