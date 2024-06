Ono Men’s Club Supports CSC

The Ono Men’s Club recently made a $2000 donation to the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores. The Christian Service Center works to provide emergency help to low-income residents of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Ft Morgan. Clients are given counseling and help to find other resources. The Center also operates a food bank and the local Meals on Wheels program. In April of this year alone, the Center provided food to nearly 300 families.