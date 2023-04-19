Ono Men’s Club Supports Sea Lab Foundation

The Ono Island Men’s Club made a donation of $1,000 to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Foundation during a joint meeting with the Ono Women’s Club on April 6. DISL’s Executive Director Dr. John Valentine spoke during to the group about the importance of Coastal Alabama’s biodiversity. “Ono Island is located in one of the most biologically diverse coastal settings in the northern Gulf of Mexico,” Valentine told the group. “It is incredibly beautiful in every way you can imagine.” About 70 members of the Ono Island Community attended the meeting. Pictured: Joseph Busta, Jr., Dr. John Valentine and Johnny Sharpless.