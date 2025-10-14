Open Car Show Nov. 1 at Foley American Legion

American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host its , 7th Annual Bob Bunton Memorial Open Car Show and Toys for Tots Drive on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. The Legion kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch and beverages will be available all day.

Mike’s American Muscle Cars will MC and the Marine Corps League will collect unwrapped new toys Toys for Tots. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, prize raffles and awards for the winning cars.

The benefit honors the show’s architect, Bunton, who passed away in April of this year. Proceeds will help veterans in need with items like food, clothing, temporary housing, transportation and other services.

The Legion is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. (Hwy. 59). More info: 251-943-3114 or facebook.