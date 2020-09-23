Operation BBQ Relief is in need of distribution help in Orange Beach

Group offers hot meals daily at Orange Beach Sportsplex

Operation BBQ Relief is in need of volunteers in Orange Beach to serve communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. Tnose interested can contact www.obr.org/volunteer. The national nonprofit is currently serving residents in Orange Beach that have no power or water access, first responders, utility workers, and members of the military at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The group is utilizing The Wharf as a cook site.

This is Operation BBQ Relief’s 70th deployment to support those affected by natural disasters since 2011, and a few weeks ago, it reached a milestone of serving its eight millionth meal. Over 387,000 meals on its past deployment in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Operation BBQ Relief is partnering locally with The City of Orange Beach and The Wharf to cook, serve and distribute the meals.

“Food unites us. Barbeque is comfort food, and we are proud to bring some comfort to the people affected by Hurricane Sally and give them one less thing to worry about as they work to put their lives back together,” said Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief CEO and Co-Founder.

Those interested in donating or volunteering can do so at www.obr.org or through the Operation BBQ Relief app.