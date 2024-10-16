Operation Round-Up Grant For South Baldwin Literacy Council

Baldwin EMC Charitable Foundation Board Members (back row, left to right) David Combs, Jan Taylor, Scott Moeller, Bonnie Schell, Albert Lipscomb and (front row, left) Debbie Kline recently presented a grant to Taylor Johns, executive director of the South Baldwin Literacy Council, which provides literacy services for adults and children hoping to reach their full educational potential. Prodisee Pantry, which provides food and additional resources for Baldwin County residents facing food insecurities, and Raphael’s Legacy for Restoration, an organization dedicated to creating homes for displaced veterans and older adults in north Baldwin County also received grants from the Operation Round Up program. Since 2004, the program has distributed more than $6.8 million in grants to local agencies and individuals in need. Grants must meet one of six qualifying categories: food, clothing, shelter, health, environment, and education. More info: baldwinemc.com.