Optimist Breakfast W. Santa Dec. 18 at Lillian Community Club

Santa and Mrs. Claus have notified the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay that they will be dropping by for the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Lillian Community Club.

Last year’s event was held outside with everyone masked and no Santa hugs. This year’s event will be back to a full breakfast for boys and girls through age 12 and their families. The fun begins at 9 a.m. with the Optimist Club’s famous breakfast of eggs, biscuits and gravy, grits and other delicious items.

After the breakfast, the youngsters will visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to share their Christmas wishes. Each boy and girl will receive an age-appropriate gift. Parents are welcome to take photos of this special occasion.

This will be the third Christmas-sponsored program hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. The members organize the Annual Lillian Christmas Parade and provide transportation for Santa Claus to visit special needs classes in Elberta Schools. He also distributes gifts to all the boys and girls, based on secret tips from their teachers so the gifts would be appropriate for age and abilities.