Optimist Breakfast W. Santa Dec. 21 at Lillian Community Club

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has made arrangements with Santa and Mrs. Claus to meet and greet boys and girls, infant to age eight, at the annual Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Lillian Community Club.

After the famous free Optimist Club breakfast for the children and their families, Santa will visit with them and present them with gifts.

Family members are welcome to take pictures of their children while they visit with the Jolly Old Elf.

This will be the third Christmas-sponsored program hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. The members organize the Annual Lillian Christmas Parade and provide transportation for Santa Claus to visit special needs classes in Foley and Elberta Schools. He also distributes gifts to all the boys and girls, based on secret tips from their teachers.

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay is dedicated to serving children in the Lillian-Elberta area. More than 30 programs are provided, including reading to kindergarten and first grade classes, math tutoring, mentoring, scholarships for graduating seniors, scholarships for the National Flight Academy, an Easter Egg Hunt, donations to the schools for special projects and a Fishing Rodeo.

Meetings are held at 8 a.m. every Saturday. They include breakfast and programs of interest to the community. All are invited to attend. A guest breakfast is free.

Pictured: Kielyn Mixson whispers her Christmas Wish List to Santa Claus at the 2018 Breakfast with Santa hosted by the Op