The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay honored men and women from Baldwin County law enforcement at the annual Law Day celebration in Lillian. Officers of the Year Nicholas Meshall (below right) of the Spanish Fort Police Department was rewarded for his heroic and selfless life-saving action without fear or hesitation in fulfilling his duties. David Tetseau (below middle) from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department received his award for his personal obligation to fellow law enforcement officers.

Citizens of the Year were Katy Doyle, Elberta High School student; Haley Stewart, School Aid and Calley Davis, teacher. Other nominees for Office of the Year are Deputy Joseph Hughes and K-9 Artie, Sgt. Richard Gingras and Investigator Luke Cowan, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Josh Loiola and Detective Paul Blakely, Daphne Police Department.

Also, Officer Timothy Cooper, Elberta Police Department; Investigator Drake Rollins, Fairhope Police Department; Office Ian Levandoski, Foley Police Department; Lt. Lisa Augustin, Orange Beach Police Department; Senior Trooper Nickolas Thompson, Alabama State Troopers, Investigator Paul Overstreet, Robertsdale Police Department.

In addition to the three (below left) Citizens of the Year, Caily Seale, Baldwin County Department of Human Resources and Nadia Taylor, Daphne Police Department were also nominated.

College scholarships were presented to relatives of active or retired law enforcement officers. Presented with a Richard Humphrey Memorial Scholarship were Caroline Downey, who will attend Mississippi College; Conor Fagan, Auburn; Emmy Johnson, Mississippi State; Leila Lee, University of Alabama; Violet Morin, University of Alabama, Birmingham and Blackley Peterson, Auburn University.

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay presented scholarships to John Manning from Robertsdale High School who will attend Auburn University and Josie McKenzie, Fairhope Senior who will attend Samford University. Assistant Director of Admissions at University of South Alabama Trey Johnson joined the group by naming Shelton Claire Ledlow for a scholarship.

Foley crews plant a tree on South Chicago Street. The work is part of city efforts to plant 250 trees in Foley in 2026 as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the United States. )

(FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Guy Busby, gbusby@cityoffoley.org, 251-504-3759)

FOLEY – Foley is planting 250 trees around the city as part of the community’s commemoration of the anniversary of the creation of the United States in 1776.

On Thursday, April 23, crews with the Foley Public Works Department and Horticulture Department planted oak trees as part of improvements on South Chicago Street.

The city is planting 250 trees around Foley in 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the establishment of the United States.

The trees on South Chicago Street were planted as part of improvements being done in preparation of the opening of the new Foley Public Library building in the summer.

The work will include walkways for pedestrians and green spaces as well as additional street trees in the two-block section between the new library on East Orange Avenue and U.S. 98. The city is also installing brick pavers and columns similar to the improvements on Chicago Street at Heritage Park.

Other semiquincentennial events include a concert of patriotic music by the Baldwin Pops orchestra in late May and a celebration during the final Music and a Movie event of 2026 in Heritage Park on May 22.

The city is also developing plans for additional commemorations in 2026. More information on other 250th anniversary events in Foley will be available as plans develop.