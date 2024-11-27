Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Lillian Christmas Parade Dec. 14

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will host the annual Lillian Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. The parade will follow a route from the Lillian Community Club (LLC) to US Highway 98 and then north on 6th Street, west on Barclay then south on Santa Piedro and back to the LLC. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate. Contact parade chair Robin Newell for more information, 402-677-3944 or email robinnewell3@gmail.com