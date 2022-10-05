Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Mullet Fest

Hundreds of revelers came to Lillian, Alabama to celebrate Labor Day at the 36th Annual Mullet Festival hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. Winner of the 50/50 drawing was Henry Ford. Raffle winners were Lee Hoffman, Dodd Bouchillon and Melissa Harris. Winner of the Mullet Toss in the Female Division is Myranda Rodgers with a throw of 82 ft. 5 in. Tops in the Male Division is Blake Holcomb who threw the fish 122 ft. 5 in. In addition to the contests, the Optimist Club served breakfast and lunch, provided a Bouncy House for the children, a Déjà Vu Market, Silent Auction and music by Big Jake & the Tag-A-Longs. Income from the Labor Day Festival provides programs, scholarships and special events for children and others in the Lillian area.