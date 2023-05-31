Optimist Club Of Perdido Bay Respect For Law Breakfast

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay hosted their annual Respect for Law breakfast recently at the Lillian Community Club. Corporal Joshua Dinkins of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office won the Scott Wade Life Saving Award and Bay Minette Sgt. Robert Gates was named Officer of the Year. Elberta Volunteer Fire Fighter Richard Heath Staimpel was named Citizen of the Year.. Other nominees for Officer of the Year were Alabama State Senior Troopers James “Wes” Giles, Alec Peek, Cory “Dan” Athey and Cpl. Kevin Johnson; Cpl. Wyatt McTigue, Baldwin Conty Sheriff’s Office; Det. DeJuan Jackson and Det. Jeremy Amys, Daphne Police Department. Also Officer Gina Lee, Elberta Police Department; Lt. David Hall, Cpl. Joshua Cryar and Inv. Logan Duplechain, Fairhope Police Department; Sgt. Tony Nelson, Foley Police Department; Officer Chris Childress, Gulf Shores Police Department and lt. Vince Miller, Summerdale Police Department. College scholarships were awarded to family members of law enforcement officers. Winners are Cecilie Hunt, Anna Grace Morgan, Emma Grace Vannoy, Kade West, Danielle Willcox and Audrey and Grace Worsham.