Optimist Lillian Community Thanksgiving Gathering

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay annual Lillian Community Thanksgiving Gathering was held in the Lillian Methodist Church, hosted by LMC and The Gathering Fellowship Church. Representatives of several Lillian churches participated by offering prayers or reading Bible passages before the message was given by Rev. Rick Long of The Gathering. Pictured: Back row from left are Rev. Nathan Van Prooyen, Eternal Life Church; Rev. Rick Long; Rev. Josh Thompson, First Baptist Church of Lillian; Rev. Greg Brown, Bayside Baptist Church; Rev. Daniel Randall, LMC. Front row are Rev. Calvin Bartle; Rev. Tina Lockett, Episcopal Church of the Advent; Optimist President Robin Newell and Rev. Dean Conkel, Lillian Fellowship Church.