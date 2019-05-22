Optimist Women Fashion Lunch July 27 at Lillian Com. Center

The women of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will host the annual Luncheon/Fashion Show on Saturday, July 27 in the Lillian Community Club.

The event will feature the latest in fashions, prizes and homemade dishes provided by the members and their friends.

Cato’s in Foley will provide the women’s fashions. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tanger Outlet Mall will dress the men.

Tickets are $12 each and may be purchased from your favorite Optimist or contact Liz Whitehurst, 251-609-0995, or Sally McKinney, 251-961-2620. Doors will open at noon, with the lunch following at 12:30 p.m. Some tickets will be available at the door, but it is suggested that they be purchased in advance to avoid disappointment.

Proceeds from the event help to provide a variety of programs and special events for local children, including scholarships, essay and oratorical contests, and Christmas and Easter parties for children. In addition, members of the club visit the schools weekly to provide math tutoring, mentoring and to read to kindergarten and first grade students.

Pictured: Optimist Jane Foster was one of the models in last year’s Fashion Show hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 27 in Lillian Community Club.