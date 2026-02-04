Saturday, February 14, 2026
Optimists honor Elberta Teachers of the Year

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay honored Elberta’s Teachers of the Year at a recent meeting.
Rachel Gilley was selected for Elberta Elementary School. She is a native of Baldwin County, has a Master’s Degree in Special Education and has served in the Elberta community for 12 years.
Elissa Archer represents Elberta Middle School. She has been teaching since 2006. She has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Biology and is a nationally certified STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) teacher.
Theresa Togneri is Teacher of the Year at Elberta High School. In addition to teaching Spanish, she has started a Spanish Club and has sponsored the Junior Optimist Club for more than three years. She has coached a chess team and has recently started a Pickleball Club.