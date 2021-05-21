Optimists will provide American flags to display during holidays

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay for 10 years has sponsored a community-wide program that provides American flags to residents and businesses to display five times a year. For a yearly fee of $40 per flag, club members will install a 3 x 5-foot American flag on a 10-foot pole in front yards or in front of businesses before Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. Flags fly three days before the holiday and three days after. The fee includes replacement of soiled, damaged or stolen flags at no additional cost. Proceeds from the program are used to help bring out the best in kids. For more info, call Sally McKinney at 251-979-7383.