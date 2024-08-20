Options galore for Sept. 21 Coastal Clean-up in Baldwin

It’s time to get outside with family and friends in order to gather and participate in the 37th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. There are numerous volunteer check-in locations – more than 30 total – that will be cleaned of debris in Baldwin County. For a list of clean-up locations and zone captain contact info, visit alabamacoastalcleanup.com opr call 251-621-1216.

Contact a zone captain and report anything of note or concern. Participants are asked to use the Clean Swell app to record data collection. The app is free, easy to use, and you can download it on any mobile device.

There is no pre-registration required to volunteer at the clean-up around the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. Parking is free for all volunteers and supplies will be available t the pavilion. After gathering trash, return to the pavilion to weigh the trash and return equipment, and receive a t-shirt and hotdog. More info: Hannah Russell at 251-948-7275 ext 62092.

Since 1987, more than 110,000 volunteers have removed over 889 tons of trash from our valued coastline and waterways. There are multiple zones in which to participate. Find one near you and help keep Alabama beautiful by “getting the Trash out of the Splash.”

It is usually hot so come prepared with sunscreen, a hat, gloves, shoes and lots of water. Volunteer safety is a number one priority. So don’t do anything you feel may jeopardize your health and safe