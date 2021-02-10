Orange Beach Arbor Day trees for residents Feb. 27

The City of Orange Beach will observe Arbor Day with tree giveaways on Saturday, February 27 and again on March 13 to launch Re-Tree-OB, a new grassroots effort aimed at replanting trees lost during Hurricane Sally.

On both Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., trees will be given away in 1, 3 and 6-gallon pots – for Orange Beach residents only – in front of the Orange Beach Community Development building at 4101 Orange Beach Blvd.

The potted trees that will be given away will consist of a variety of hardwoods for citizens to plant in their yards. There will be a limited quantity per resident.

The March 13 kickoff event will have volunteers on hand to explain Re-Tree OB and more information will be shared in coming weeks.

For the city’s part, it continues to meet the standards to be a Tree City USA community: it has a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

For more info, contact Woody Speed at 251-981-1062 or wspeed@orangebeachal.gov.