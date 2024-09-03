Orange Beach Boat Club pirate costume contest is Sept. 15

The Orange Beach Boat Club will host a pirate costume contest during its next gathering at Robinson Island in Perdido Pass on Sept. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. “Walk the plank, guess teh treasure and bring home the booty,’’ the club posted on its facebook page. “Ahoy! The Pirates of Orange Beach are taking over the island. Join us for fun events and prizes,’’ posted administrator Deborah Trahan.

The OBBC is a group of fun loving boaters who enjoy recreational boating in and around Orange Beach waters. It organizes monthly meet-ups and works with water based establishments to create fun events for boaters of every speed and level.