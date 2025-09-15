Orange Beach celebrates “Excellence in Education’’ with $103,700 presentation in teacher incentives

The Orange Beach Board of Education, Board recently recognized several outstanding educators for their remarkable contributions to student success, resulting in $103,700 in incentives. The Board began the evening by celebrating educators whose students ranked in the top 5 statewide in ACAP proficiency. These exceptional educators have demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to ensuring their students succeed in one of the most rigorous academic assessments in the state. Their achievements set the bar for excellence across Alabama, and their work was acknowledged with heartfelt appreciation.

Those recognized are as follows:

● 3rd Grade Math: Becca Atkins and Abby Bauer ● 4th Grade Math: Janna Bradford ● 4th Grade Science: Nikki Walker ● 5th Grade English Language Arts: Callie Morgan, Liz Dore, and Caitlin Lawrence ● 5th Grade Math: Kristen Rayborn ● 6th Grade Math: Lora Haghighi ● 7th Grade Math: Julie Robinson ● 8th Grade Science: Brooke Neal.

Orange Beach City Schools also ranks among the state’s top five school systems for second-grade reading proficiency on the ACAP, with students performing at or above grade level. Teachers in grades preschool through grade two were honored if they taught a second-grade class in which at least 95% of students read at or above grade level.

They are: ● K4: Liz Wilson ● Kindergarten: Kimberly Hollis, Sarah Hartley, Andrea Lynn, and Brandy Reeves ● First Grade: Laura Blackburn, Phuong Doffee, Kelly Pouncey, and Shelly Ford ● Second Grade: Svea Tierce, Laura Brannon, Karen Gentry, and Holly Barber.

The Board also took a moment to commend the high school Advanced Placement (AP) teachers, who led the charge in improving the district’s passage rate by 73%, a remarkable 14% increase from the previous year. The district also reached a new milestone with a record 385 qualifying AP scores, further cementing Orange Beach’s reputation for academic excellence.

Teachers received $200 per qualifying score. ● Biology: Chesley Sullivan ● Calculus: Drew Castillow ● Chemistry: Morgan Soutullo ● Computer Science: Daniel Paul ● English Composition: Kim McBee ● English Literature: Kristie Garner ● Environmental Science: Morgan Soutullo ● Macroeconomics: Ben Slaton ● Pre Calculus: Drew Castillow ● Spanish: Rhonda Prater ● Statistics: Madison Fields ● Government: Ben Slaton ● U.S. History: Matthew Loper.

In another remarkable achievement, the Board recognized Orange Beach Elementary School (OBES) for placing in the top 10 out of more than 1,500 public schools in Alabama, including traditional, magnet, international baccalaureate, and charter schools.

This distinction highlights OBES as a model of excellence and a shining example of what can be accomplished with passionate teaching and community support. Every OBES employee will receive $350 in recognition of this incredible accomplishment.

Out of more than 150 traditional and charter school systems, Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) excelled in the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP), earning top rankings in core subjects: #1 in Science, #2 in Math, and #4 in English Language Arts (ELA). These outstanding results reflect the district’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the exceptional work being done by its educators and students.

Laura Brannon, a standout elementary educator whose students all scored proficient on the ACAP, expressed her gratitude by saying, “I am honored to be recognized by the Board for all of the hard work my students and I have put in this past year. I am grateful for the support of our teammates, reading coach, interventionist, administrators, and families. What a blessing it is to be a part of a school system where every child is given the opportunity not only to succeed, but to excel in all they do. Thank you for your unwavering support of this incredible school.”

High School teacher Drew Castillow also expressed his appreciation, stating, “The continued support from our School Board and community has been the driving force behind the increase in Advanced Placement Scores. We cannot thank them enough for their continued commitment to our students, us teachers, and our city.”

The Board concluded the meeting by reaffirming its commitment to supporting the professional growth of all educators and continuing to provide an environment where students can thrive. The recognition of these outstanding teachers reflects the district’s broader commitment to excellence and sets the stage for even greater successes in the future.