Orange Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3 at Wharf

The annual City of Orange Beach Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3 on Main Street at The Wharf. The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature performers singing Christmas carols, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and hot chocolate. The event will end with the traditional tree lighting.

Winter at The Wharf also includes Photos with Santa, an ice skating rink, Christmas tree sales, Black Friday shopping on Nov. 29, Small Business Saturday shopping on Nov. 30, the Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience nightly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and last minute shopping on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m.