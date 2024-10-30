Orange Beach City Schools Class Of 2024 Graduation Rate Is 100 Percent

Orange Beach City School graduating class of 2024 has achieved an outstanding 100 percent graduation rate. In Alabama, the graduation rate is determined by the percentage of students who graduate on time, within four years of entering ninth grade. This cohort-based calculation includes all students who enrolled during those four years, making the 100 percent graduation rate even more significant. “This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration and our collective focus on preparing students for success in college, career and life,” said Randy Wilkes, Superintendent of Orange Beach City Schools. This year’s achievement builds upon the success of the Class of 2023, which boasted an impressive 98% graduation rate, solidifying O.B.’s reputation for fostering academic excellence.