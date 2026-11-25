Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes will retire at end of school year

Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the current school year (July 1, 2027), concluding a distinguished 38-year career in education, including 16 years as a superintendent. His retirement aligns with a timeline mutually agreed upon by Superintendent Wilkes and the Orange Beach Board of Education in December of 2025.

Wilkes has served as Orange Beach City Schools’ superintendent since its establishment in 2022, and helped grow the system into one of Alabama’s highest-performing districts.

During his tenure, Orange Beach City Schools has consistently ranked among Alabama’s highest-performing school systems, earning the distinction of ranking second in the state on the 2025 State Report Card. The district also celebrated 100% graduation rates for both the Classes of 2025 and 2026, while continuing to expand opportunities for students through significant investments in facilities, programs, and resources. Under Wilkes’ leadership, the district has also built a strong financial foundation, accumulating about 10 months of operating reserves without receiving state Foundation Program funding.

“We put systems, structures, and processes in place that created consistency, accountability, and, most importantly, a new level of academic excellence for our students,” Wilkes said. “For most of my adult life, I have balanced work on one side and family on the other. When I leave Orange Beach City Schools, family wins. At this point in my life, I would rather be known as Pops than Superintendent.

“There is still work to do, and I intend for these remaining months to be productive, positive, and

focused on continuing to move this school system forward,” Wilkes added. “I have no intention of coasting to the finish line.”

Among the district’s ongoing priorities is developing Graduate by Design, a strategic initiative focused on ensuring future graduates have the knowledge, skills, experiences, and character needed for success beyond the classroom.

Throughout his career in edication, Wilkes served as a classroom teacher, coach, school administrator, and district leader. He began his career in education in 1989 as a mathematics teacher and coach in Troy. He later served as a teacher and coach at Luverne High School before advancing into school administration. In 2011, Wilkes was named superintendent of Crenshaw County Schools, where he served until 2014. He subsequently became superintendent of Phenix City Schools, leading the district for eight years.

During his tenure, Phenix City Schools experienced significant improvements in academic achievement, graduation rates, financial stability, and educational opportunities. The district earned its first-ever A on the Alabama State Report Card and achieved districtwide STEM certification.

He earned his degree and AUM and was on Troy’s 1987 national championship football team. He was named Alabama Superintendent of the Year in 2019.